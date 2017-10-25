German president plans to discuss restoring mutual trust during visit to Russia

Russia’s UN envoy calls UN Security Council vote on Syria mission ‘orchestrated show’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 23:10
Official ball of Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup to be presented on November 9Sport October 24, 23:05
Former president of Georgia moves to tent camp outside Ukraine's parliamentWorld October 24, 21:24
Bad Rabbit ransomware attacks Russian mass mediaWorld October 24, 19:40
UN Security Council rejects Russia’s proposal to reschedule vote on SyriaWorld October 24, 18:53
Teen prodigy Shwartzman becomes first Russian racer to join Ferrari Driver AcademySport October 24, 18:39
Russia blocks draft resolution extending UN-OPCW mandate in SyriaWorld October 24, 18:26
Russian defense official reveals which military districts will get cutting-edge fightersMilitary & Defense October 24, 18:22
Russia’s lunar base to serve as stopover for inter-planetary travels after 2050Science & Space October 24, 17:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to discuss ways to restore trust between Moscow and Berlin during his visit to Russia scheduled for Wednesday.
‘I would be glad if my meeting with the Russian president gives us an opportunity to understand whether there are any perspectives for restoring the trust between our nations, and to find out ways of doing this," the German official said in an interview with Russia’s Kommersant daily.
"The negative spiral in relations between Russia and the European Union that we have been witnessing in recent years is harmful for both sides and carries serous potential risks for the future," he went on.
"The dialogue about the reasons for our estrangement is important," Steinmeier said. "Among other issues, it is important to identify reasons that created the current state of affairs. At the same time, we should not stay silent about the existing differences, we need to articulate them clearly."
"I intend to call for a more constructive, more predictable and more peaceful approach to our differences than it used to be in past years," the German official said.
Steinmeier said that that Russian-German relations are important both on the top level and on the level of ordinary citizens.
"We cannot afford ignoring each other. It is our duty to prevent further alienation between Germans and Russians," he added.