Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German president plans to discuss restoring mutual trust during visit to Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 25, 0:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We cannot afford ignoring each other," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to discuss ways to restore trust between Moscow and Berlin during his visit to Russia scheduled for Wednesday.

‘I would be glad if my meeting with the Russian president gives us an opportunity to understand whether there are any perspectives for restoring the trust between our nations, and to find out ways of doing this," the German official said in an interview with Russia’s Kommersant daily.

"The negative spiral in relations between Russia and the European Union that we have been witnessing in recent years is harmful for both sides and carries serous potential risks for the future," he went on.

"The dialogue about the reasons for our estrangement is important," Steinmeier said. "Among other issues, it is important to identify reasons that created the current state of affairs. At the same time, we should not stay silent about the existing differences, we need to articulate them clearly."

"I intend to call for a more constructive, more predictable and more peaceful approach to our differences than it used to be in past years," the German official said.

Steinmeier said that that Russian-German relations are important both on the top level and on the level of ordinary citizens.

"We cannot afford ignoring each other. It is our duty to prevent further alienation between Germans and Russians," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
2
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West
3
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
4
Russian defense official reveals which military districts will get cutting-edge fighters
5
Putin says he discussed potential delivery of Russian airplanes with Cypriot leader
6
Philippines interested in buying small arms, helicopters from Russia
7
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама