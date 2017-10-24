Russia concerned over growing terror threats in Southeast Asia

Russia ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with Asia-Pacific countriesMilitary & Defense October 24, 11:52
CLARK/Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over the growing terror threats in Southeast Asia from foreign militants of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia), who are fleeing from Syria and Iraq, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Some 34 terrorist organizations around the world, including a number of groups in Southeast Asia, have sworn allegiance to ISIL (former name of IS group)," Shoigu told the fourth meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and dialogue partners.
"Financial flows coming to the Southeast Asian countries to support local terrorist cells and carry out terrorist attacks are being exposed more often," Shoigu said.
"Today, our goal is to finally destroy the potential of ‘terrorist international,’ namely ISIL through joint efforts of the world community," the defense minister stressed.