Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia concerned over growing terror threats in Southeast Asia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 24, 10:33 UTC+3 CLARK

Some 34 terrorist organizations around the world have sworn allegiance to ISIL, according to the Russian defense minister

Share
1 pages in this article

CLARK/Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over the growing terror threats in Southeast Asia from foreign militants of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia), who are fleeing from Syria and Iraq, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Read also

IS terrorists control less than 5% of Syria’s territory — Russian defense minister

"Some 34 terrorist organizations around the world, including a number of groups in Southeast Asia, have sworn allegiance to ISIL (former name of IS group)," Shoigu told the fourth meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and dialogue partners.

"Financial flows coming to the Southeast Asian countries to support local terrorist cells and carry out terrorist attacks are being exposed more often," Shoigu said.

"Today, our goal is to finally destroy the potential of ‘terrorist international,’ namely ISIL through joint efforts of the world community," the defense minister stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
IS terrorists control less than 5% of Syria’s territory — Russian defense minister
4
Russia condemns North Korea’s nuclear, missile tests, provocative steps by other countries
5
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
6
Russia ready to boost dialogue with ASEAN — defense minister
7
Trump potentially ready to meet with Putin at APEC summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама