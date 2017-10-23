Back to Main page
Moscow calls Afghan president’s allegations about Russia’s support to Taliban unacceptable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 23, 21:10 updated at: October 23, 21:30 UTC+3

The Foreign Ministry has urged Afghan leaders not to pander to the anti-Russian hysteria fanned in some Western media

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow considers Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s allegations about Russia’s support to the Taliban inadmissible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We took notice of reports in a number of Afghan media about statements made by President Ghani during his recent trip to the Paktia Province on Russia’s ‘support’ to the Taliban," the ministry said.

"We would like to remind that Afghan officials have repeatedly said at various level that such accusations are ungrounded," the ministry noted.

Moscow blasts UK media’s ‘fake’ news reports on oil supplies to Taliban

The ministry stressed that Moscow has been consistently offering comprehensive assistance to Kabul, "including in what concerns strengthening combat effectiveness of its national security forces, and has been promoting the intra-Afghan dialogue in the interests of peace and stability in that country."

"We call on the Afghan leaders not to pander to the anti-Russian hysteria fanned in some Western media," the ministry stressed.

