Moscow calls Afghan president’s allegations about Russia’s support to Taliban unacceptable

Trump potentially ready to meet with Putin at APEC summitWorld October 23, 20:44
Mancini unlikely to drop Russia’s Zenit for West Ham — Italian ex-striker VialliSport October 23, 20:05
Volkswagen and Daimler inspected in European Commission’s antimonopoly probesBusiness & Economy October 23, 19:40
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English ChannelMilitary & Defense October 23, 18:56
South Korean chain to open 33 movie theaters in MoscowBusiness & Economy October 23, 18:41
Russian MP blasts Riga’s educational language reform ploy as ‘linguistic genocide’World October 23, 18:28
Collector robbed of masterpieces by top Russian artists worth over half a million dollarsSociety & Culture October 23, 18:04
Russian expert calls Trump's decicion to quit UNESCO irresponsibleWorld October 23, 18:03
Russian anti-doping agency’s chief says all WADA’s reinstatement criteria metSport October 23, 17:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow considers Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s allegations about Russia’s support to the Taliban inadmissible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"We took notice of reports in a number of Afghan media about statements made by President Ghani during his recent trip to the Paktia Province on Russia’s ‘support’ to the Taliban," the ministry said.
"We would like to remind that Afghan officials have repeatedly said at various level that such accusations are ungrounded," the ministry noted.
The ministry stressed that Moscow has been consistently offering comprehensive assistance to Kabul, "including in what concerns strengthening combat effectiveness of its national security forces, and has been promoting the intra-Afghan dialogue in the interests of peace and stability in that country."
"We call on the Afghan leaders not to pander to the anti-Russian hysteria fanned in some Western media," the ministry stressed.