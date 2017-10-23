Russia, Cyprus to sign several bilateral agreements — premier

GORKI, October 23. /TASS/. Russia regards Cyprus as its reliable and important partner in Europe, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades who is paying a working visit to Russia.

The Russian prime minister noted that this is Anastasiades’ third visit to Russia during his presidency. "We appreciate that, because Cyprus is our reliable and important partner in Europe," Medvedev said, adding that the two countries maintain useful cooperation between government agencies, businesspeople and in the sphere of cultural dialogue.

"We are very happy about that. This time we are to sign a number of important agreements between our two countries, so your visit is a good opportunity to synchronize watches," the Russian prime minister said expressing the confidence that the Cypriot president’s talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin due on October 24 will be productive. "And now, we will, of course, discuss major issues on our agenda, which is vast," Medvedev said.

For his part, Anastasiades noted that the nature of relations between Russia and Cyprus would be reflected in the agreements, "which will signed between our countries tomorrow."

According to the materials for the meeting, in 2016, the trade turnover between Russia and Cyprus dropped by 2.5% to $295.5 mln. During the first seven months of this year, the trade turnover grew by 52.1% compared to the same period last year. Cyprus continues to be one of the key channels for attracting foreign investment outpacing the Netherlands.

The Cypriot president is paying a working visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin and Anastasiades will hold a meeting on Tuesday, October 24.