Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meshkov appointed as ambassador to France

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 23, 15:03 UTC+3

Earlier in the day, Putin relieved Alexey Meshkov of his duties as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Alexey Meshkov

Alexey Meshkov

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed former Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov Russian Ambassador to France. A decree to this effect of October 23 was posted on the official legal information website on Monday.

"Meshkov Alexey Yuriyevich has been appointed Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France," the document reads.

Earlier in the day, Putin relieved Meshkov of his duties as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and appointed Alexander Pankin to this position. The relevant decrees were likewise posted on the official legal information website on Monday.

"Meshkov Alexey Yuryevich has been relieved of his post as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister due to a transfer to another post," one of the decrees states.

"Pankin Alexander Anatolyevich has been appointed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister," the other decree reads. Both documents come into force on October 23, the day of their signing.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, before this appointment Alexander Pankin served as head of the ministry's International Organizations Department since December 2014. Prior to that, he held the position of Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN from 2010 to 2014.

Alexey Meshkov was appointed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister in December 2012. He served as Russian Ambassador to Italy and San Marino in 2004-2012 and Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the UN World Food Program in 2006-2012.

