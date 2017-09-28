Back to Main page
France’s new ambassador to Russia seeks to cultivate bilateral ties

World
September 28, 10:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

France’s new Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann comments on Moscow-Paris ties

France’s Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann

France’s Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. France’s new Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told TASS on Thursday she will seek to make a contribution to fostering bilateral relations in many areas.

French ambassador confirms preparations underway for Macron's visit to Russia

"I’m glad to again be the ambassador to a country, which is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," said the diplomat, who was France’s envoy to the United Kingdom.

"I hope to make my contribution to the relations of our countries in many areas and I want France to have better knowledge of Russia," Bermann said in the interview with TASS.

"I also want to learn more about the country. Here my professional and personal goals coincide," she said. "Besides, I plan to polish up my Russian as I haven’t got a chance to speak Russian for a long time."

Speaking about the role of women in world politics, Bermann, who was called France’s seventh most influential person by US magazine Vanity Fair, noted the importance of equal rights between men and women.

"I often cite a Chinese proverb: "Women hold up half the sky." This means equality is important," she explained. "As for Vanity Fair’s ranking, I think it played a major role that I spoke very often to mass media in the United Kingdom during Brexit, that’s why I was remembered as a face of France’s diplomacy.".

