Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 23, 15:01 UTC+3

Donald Trump earlier said that the coalition’s next move would be to "transition into a new phase"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Washington’s new approach towards Syria triggers numerous questions, and Moscow hopes to receive an honest answer to them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We maintain contacts with our US counterparts on the Syrian problem, including the so-called deconfliction, between both military officials and diplomats," the Russian minister said at a news conference following meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari. "When we hear about the United States’ new line, which implies the creation of some local councils in sovereign Syria, of course, this fact cannot fail to raise eyebrows."

"We address all these questions to Washington and expect to get an honest and clear answer," Lavrov stressed.

Read also
Syrian President Bashar Assad

Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemes

He drew attention to some "strange things" taking place in the activities of the US-led coalition in Syria.

"There were numerous instances when during the Syrian army’s offensive against IS positions Islamic State militants were able to leave the areas controlled by the US-led coalition and were sent to put up additional resistance to the Syrian government army," the minister explained. "In particular, there were cases of mass exodus of IS militants from Raqqa at the very moment when the coalition supported by the US besieged the city."

US President Donald Trump earlier said that the coalition’s next move would be to "transition into a new phase in which we will support local security forces, de-escalate violence across Syria, and advance the conditions for lasting peace, so that the terrorists cannot return to threaten our collective security again.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
2
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on Syria
3
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
4
Press review: Iran may rock Turkish Stream’s boat and how Russia-US ties sway Poland
5
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
6
Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, Iraq
7
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама