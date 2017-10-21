Back to Main page
US damages own business trying to restrict cooperation with Russia - diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 21, 16:47 UTC+3

"They are acting to dent their own economic sector by trying to restrict opportunities for cooperation in diverse fields," Sergei Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The United States’ authorities damage interests of own economic sector by trying to restrict chances for cooperation with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"We would like [during the upcoming meeting of the US-Russia Business Council in New York] to feel to what degree the US business community understands harmfulness of the US authorities’ current policies. By all accounts, they are acting to dent their own economic sector by trying to restrict opportunities for cooperation in diverse fields," Ryabkov said.

