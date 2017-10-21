Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov says will discuss Iran with Shannon "as soon as we meet"

NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deploymentWorld October 21, 13:01
Russia has no doubts Iran observes JCPOA - deputy foreign ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 21, 11:04
Monuments to Soviet troops in PolandWorld October 21, 10:57
Putin and Erdogan give positive assessment to joint efforts in Astana processWorld October 21, 3:03
Privileges to certain languages in Ukraine’s education law to worsen situation — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 21:46
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expertMilitary & Defense October 20, 21:05
Russia to resume import of aubergines, pomegranates from Turkey since October 30Business & Economy October 20, 20:18
International station to orbit Moon at 70,000 km distance from EarthScience & Space October 20, 20:09
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 19:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during his future contacts with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon he will discuss the situation around the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.
"We, of course, will have a bilateral discussion of this topic," the high-ranking diplomat told TASS. "As soon as we meet with Shannon, or as soon as we have a contact we shall discuss this topic."
The Russian official added as yet there are no agreements on a date or place of future talks with the US counterpart.