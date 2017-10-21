Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov says will discuss Iran with Shannon "as soon as we meet"

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during his future contacts with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon he will discuss the situation around the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

"We, of course, will have a bilateral discussion of this topic," the high-ranking diplomat told TASS. "As soon as we meet with Shannon, or as soon as we have a contact we shall discuss this topic."

The Russian official added as yet there are no agreements on a date or place of future talks with the US counterpart.