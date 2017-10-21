Back to Main page
Russia’s deputy minister sees no reasons for meeting between Sextet, Iran

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 21, 15:05 UTC+3

"We believe some time will pass before we can see the agenda for a Joint Commission - the body, responsible for those issues," Sergei Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. As yet there are no reasons for a meeting between the Sextet of international mediators (Russia, the UK, China, the USA, France and Germany) and Iran on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"As yet, there are no reasons for it [the meeting], we believe some time will pass before we can see the agenda for a Joint Commission - the body, responsible for those issues," he said.

