Russia hails Raqqa’s liberation from IS - deputy minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow hails liberation of Syria’s Raqqa from terrorists, it is a big step forward, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Saturday.

"We hail any success in fighting IS (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS)," he said. "The success in Raqqa is a huge step forward.".

"We also point to the humanitarian consequences from this operation," he said. "Our position is - in order to cut the unfavorable consequences of the kind it is important to have a full-format and close cooperation in the counter-terrorism direction.".