Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nuclear weapons ban treaty to dent non-proliferation — Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 20, 16:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian diplomat gave several reasons to explain Moscow’s fears

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia believes that a new treaty banning nuclear weapons will have a negative effect on nonproliferation, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry‘s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Friday on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

"We have fears that the new treaty will dent nonproliferation," Ulyanov said.

The Russian diplomat gave several reasons to explain Moscow’s fears.

Read also

Russia has no plans to join treaty on nuclear weapons prohibition — Lavrov

"First, the treaty switches attention from a military problem, or the main goal, namely creating conditions favorable to promote nuclear disarmament, to a minor topic. For some reason, the treaty supporters believe that it can accelerate the approval of a new agreement on nuclear arsenal reductions," the diplomat said.

"There are no grounds for such expectations," Ulyanov said. "Security reasons are dominant both for the United States and the Russian Federation, along with other nuclear powers. At present, the global situation is such that actually it cannot facilitate new agreements, though there should be attempts to work out a deal."

Russia has long called to create conditions for new agreements, he added.

"For many years, Russia has been calling to focus attention on the conditions which would facilitate new treaties, but to tell the truth, nobody has heard us," he said. "They do not hear us now."

The nuclear weapons ban treaty will risk deeper divisions among states, he said.

"The second negative moment is that the treaty deepens the watershed among its supporters and those who are not ready to join it," Ulyanov said. "Two thirds of the countries participated in the negotiations, whereas one third did not take part. It is yet unknown how many nations will eventually join the treaty. Perhaps, the proportion will be fifty-fifty."

Under the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons treaty, the parties will be obliged "never under any circumstances to develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices." Non-nuclear signatory states are prohibited to deploy in their national territories the nuclear weapons of third countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
2
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
3
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
4
Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Philippines’ Manila
5
Russia, US continue dialogue on Iran and North Korea, diplomat says
6
Lavrov urges support for Russian-Chinese settlement plan for Korean Peninsula
7
Indian warships enter Vladivostok for Indra international drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама