Russian, Armenian prime ministers to meet on October 24

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will come to Yerevan on an official visit to discuss with Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan bilateral trade and economic cooperation and study implementation of large joint projects, the Russian government’s press service reported.

"During the negotiations, the Russian and Armenian government leaders will discuss a variety of issues on trade and economic, investment, industrial and humanitarian cooperation and study implementation of large joint projects in various areas," the press service reported. Interparliamentary, interagency and interregional documents on cooperation will be signed during the meeting.

On Wednesday, October 25, Medvedev will also take part in a meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council. The meeting will focus on practical aspects of operation of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the press service noted. The Russian, Armenian, Belarusian, Kazakhstani and Kyrgyz prime ministers will discuss measures to counteract goods trafficking on the EAEU customs territory and a set of measures to abolish confiscations and restrictions in movement of goods, capital and workforce in 2018-2019. "Special attention will be paid to development of regional areas of integration," the government press service added. There are plans to discuss development of common oil, gas and electricity energy markets during the meeting, as well as a roadmap to implement coordinated transport policy of the EAEU states in the midterm.