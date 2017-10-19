Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Lavrov laughs off Sweden’s allegations of Moscow ‘meddling’ in its elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 13:44 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

"We have good cooperation with Sweden and contacts between legislators on military issues are also restarting," the Russian top diplomat says

Votes are counted in central Stockholm, 2014

Votes are counted in central Stockholm, 2014

© AP Photo/News Agency TT, Fredrik Persson

ARKHANGELSK, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov derided claims on Thursday that Moscow is allegedly interfering in Sweden’s elections.

"Well, someone is hurling accusations at us that we will again intervene in your elections, as I understand," Lavrov said jokingly, talking to his Swedish counterpart at a press conference after a ministerial meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC).

"But I’m sure that those who keep track of the real situation understand how funny all this is," the diplomat pointed out.

"We have good cooperation with Sweden and contacts between legislators on military issues are also restarting," Lavrov noted. "We are open to this cooperation, however broad and deep-seated our neighbors see fit."

