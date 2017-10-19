Lavrov laughs off Sweden’s allegations of Moscow ‘meddling’ in its elections

Polish lawmaker sees no reason to demolish Soviet Army monumentsWorld October 19, 14:53
ARKHANGELSK, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov derided claims on Thursday that Moscow is allegedly interfering in Sweden’s elections.
"Well, someone is hurling accusations at us that we will again intervene in your elections, as I understand," Lavrov said jokingly, talking to his Swedish counterpart at a press conference after a ministerial meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC).
"But I’m sure that those who keep track of the real situation understand how funny all this is," the diplomat pointed out.
"We have good cooperation with Sweden and contacts between legislators on military issues are also restarting," Lavrov noted. "We are open to this cooperation, however broad and deep-seated our neighbors see fit."