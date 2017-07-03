Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows most Swedes oppose NATO membership

World
July 03, 11:50 UTC+3 STOCKHOLM

According to the survey’s results, 43% of respondents showed a negative attitude towards the idea of Sweden’s accession to NATO

Share
1 pages in this article
Stortorget Square in the Old Town of Stockholm, Sweden

Stortorget Square in the Old Town of Stockholm, Sweden

© AP Photo/Leif R Jansson

STOCKHOLM, July 3. /TASS/. Most Swedish citizens oppose the country’s possible accession to NATO, the Novus research company said after conducting a poll commissioned by the SVT broadcaster.

Read also

Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow

According to the survey’s results, 43% of respondents showed a negative attitude towards the idea of Sweden’s accession to NATO. At the same time, 32% of those polled supported the possible accession, while 25% said they had no opinion on the matter. Thus, the number of those opposing Sweden’s NATO accession has grown by one percent in the past year, while the number of people supporting the idea has declined by three percent.

Supporters of center-right opposition parties (the Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals) stand for NATO membership, while those who usually vote for the Swedish Social Democratic Party, Green Party, Left Party, as well as for the Feminist Initiative party and the Swedish Democrats, oppose Sweden’s possible accession to NATO.

"As long as the Social democrats say ‘no’ and the majority of voters does not support the idea, it (NATO membership) will remain a dead issue," SVT analyst Mats Knutson pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin plans series of meetings during G20 summit
2
Press review: Macron's weak spot and capital flight from Russia on the rise
3
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
4
Capital outflow from Russia noted by analysts is situational process — Kremlin
5
Chinese president stresses Sino-Russian commercial ties pose great potential
6
Diplomat says Russia and US still do not agree on some Syrian antiterrorism issues
7
Ships of Russian Baltic Fleet to make voyage to Antarctica this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама