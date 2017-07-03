Poll shows most Swedes oppose NATO membership

Capital outflow from Russia noted by analysts is situational process — KremlinBusiness & Economy July 03, 13:35
Putin plans series of meetings during G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 13:33
Press review: Macron's weak spot and capital flight from Russia on the risePress Review July 03, 13:00
Russian deputy PM commends organization of 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport July 03, 12:33
Belarus boosting defense potential amid Europe’s militarizationWorld July 03, 12:10
Poll shows most Swedes oppose NATO membershipWorld July 03, 11:50
Chinese president stresses Sino-Russian commercial ties pose great potentialWorld July 03, 11:41
Russian deputy PM says Confederations Cup proves successfulSport July 03, 11:24
Kazakh leader hopes Russia, US find joint solution to combat terrorism at G20 summitWorld July 03, 9:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
STOCKHOLM, July 3. /TASS/. Most Swedish citizens oppose the country’s possible accession to NATO, the Novus research company said after conducting a poll commissioned by the SVT broadcaster.
According to the survey’s results, 43% of respondents showed a negative attitude towards the idea of Sweden’s accession to NATO. At the same time, 32% of those polled supported the possible accession, while 25% said they had no opinion on the matter. Thus, the number of those opposing Sweden’s NATO accession has grown by one percent in the past year, while the number of people supporting the idea has declined by three percent.
Supporters of center-right opposition parties (the Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals) stand for NATO membership, while those who usually vote for the Swedish Social Democratic Party, Green Party, Left Party, as well as for the Feminist Initiative party and the Swedish Democrats, oppose Sweden’s possible accession to NATO.
"As long as the Social democrats say ‘no’ and the majority of voters does not support the idea, it (NATO membership) will remain a dead issue," SVT analyst Mats Knutson pointed out.