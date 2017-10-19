Lavrov slams Norway’s restrictions for Russians on Spitsbergen

Moscow cautious about NATO’s growing presence in Baltic regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 13:16
ARKHANGELSK, October 19. /TASS/. Russia believes that Norway’s restrictions for Russian citizens on the Spitsbergen (Svalbard) archipelago are not in line with the agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a ministerial meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC)
"Sometimes, we and our Norwegian neighbors have problems, including regarding the restrictions for using the helicopters of the Arktikugol trust, authorization-based procedures for scientific researches and access to the areas of interest for science and tourism," Lavrov noted.
"Meanwhile, as for these authorization requirements, they are not in line with the provision of the treaty on Spitsbergen, according to our assessment," he said.