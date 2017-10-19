Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov slams Norway’s restrictions for Russians on Spitsbergen

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 12:39 UTC+3

"Sometimes, we and our Norwegian neighbors have problems," Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia and Norway team up to clean Arctic of nuclear waste

ARKHANGELSK, October 19. /TASS/. Russia believes that Norway’s restrictions for Russian citizens on the Spitsbergen (Svalbard) archipelago are not in line with the agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a ministerial meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC)

"Sometimes, we and our Norwegian neighbors have problems, including regarding the restrictions for using the helicopters of the Arktikugol trust, authorization-based procedures for scientific researches and access to the areas of interest for science and tourism," Lavrov noted.

"Meanwhile, as for these authorization requirements, they are not in line with the provision of the treaty on Spitsbergen, according to our assessment," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
3
Moscow cautious about NATO’s growing presence in Baltic region
4
Plaintiffs in Russian A321 jet crash over Sinai file 1.4 bln euro lawsuit
5
Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president
6
Veteran Russian legislator slams Sobchak as ‘fake’ presidential contender
7
Labour Party to form government in New Zealand
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама