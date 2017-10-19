Russian oppositionist says movement will not support Sobchak in presidential race

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Solidarity opposition movement will not support TV celeb Xenia Sobchak as a candidate for presidency in the 2018 election, the leader of the movement Ilya Yashin, who is also chairman of Moscow City’s Krasnoselsky municipal district, told TASS on Wednesday.

Sobchak made public her aspirations to take part in the presidential race earlier on the same day.

"I don’t know what has changed," Yashin said. "Solidarity supported Alexei Navalny in the election and we didn’t revoke support to him."

Solidarity movement was set up in 2008. The late liberal politician Boris Nemtsov, one of the emblematic personalities on the Russian political scene in the 1990’s and 2000’s, was among its founders.

The chairperson of Russia’s Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova said earlier Alexei Navalny would have an opportunity to take part in elections after 2028, as he has an outstanding conviction for an offense related to embezzlement.

She said Navalny’s supporter were circulating false information, which suggested he allegedly had the right to run for elected offices at present.

Alexei Navalny was sentenced in connection with the Kirovles forestry company case in line with Clause 4 of Article 160 of Russia’s Criminal Code that stipulates punishments for misappropriation and embezzlement. These charges can bring on up to ten years in jail.

The Law on Fundamental Guarantees for Electoral Rights says a citizen with past convictions for heinous or aggravated crimes or with a conviction for such crimes that is outstanding on the date of voting cannot run for elected offices.

Navalny has said many a time he does not see whatever legal impediments to his participation in the election race next spring since the Russian Constitution says plainly the road to the ballots in a presidential election is closed only for those who have unredeemed suspended sentences in connection with heavy crimes.