Russia, Tajikistan to bolster cooperation on emergency prevention and response

MINSK, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and Chairman of the Committee for Emergencies and Civil Defense at Tajikistan’s government Rustam Nazarzoda have signed a joint action plan between the two ministries for 2018-2019.

"The signing of the plan makes it possible to cooperate on a regular basis and provide participation of Russian and Tajik experts in joint events held both in the bilateral and unilateral formats," Puchkov said during Tuesday’s meeting.

He highlighted that the Russian Emergencies Ministry supports implementation of the joint project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Russia on strengthening of Tajikistan’s emergency response capabilities with involvement of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s experts. "We fully support implementation of the given project. We are ready to further help in the solution of the issue on extension of the given project until 2020," Puchkov said.

Nazarzoda, for his part, highly valued Russian methods of staff training for emergency prevention and response.

During the meeting, Puchkov and Nazarzoda also noted the importance of operation of the SCO and the necessity to apply maximum efforts to bolster cooperation in emergency prevention and response in the region. Puchkov invited his Tajik colleagues to take part in the meeting of the regional agency heads responsible for emergency prevention and response in the SCO bordering areas that will be held in 2019 in Russia.