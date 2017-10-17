Russia, Luxembourg may expand space cooperation

SKOLKOVO, October 17. /TASS/. Russia and Luxembourg will look at expanding cooperation in the areas of space exploration and digital technologies, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday after talks with his visiting Luxembourg counterpart, Xavier Bettel.

"We agreed to analyze the current agenda within the framework of the intergovernmental commission to think where we will be able to expand cooperation," he said. "We have agreed that a focus can be made on cooperation in the area of digital economy, information technologies, and outer space. It is an absolutely new niche and our countries have good possibilities to make their contribution. However such work will require concentrated effort."

According to the Russian prime minister, the sides will draft plans in concrete areas of cooperation and will draw a "rather detailed roadmap of how to move in this direction."

Luxembourg’s prime minister, in turn, noted that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission would be held in February 2018. By the summer of 2018 the sides would prepare a package of documents, which will "reflect the new level of our cooperation and which will be based on the cooperation agreement of 2011," he said, adding that this agreement has already grown obsolete and needs to be updated. Thus, in his words, the two countries might reach an agreement on direct air service. He said such a package is in the interests of both countries and expressed the hope it will be finally signed.