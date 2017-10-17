Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to do its utmost to make Ukraine’s education law non-discriminatory — top senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 14:59 UTC+3

Ukraine at the end of September adopted a law on education, which restricts instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 17. /TASS/. Russia will do its utmost to make Ukraine clear its education law of all discriminatory clauses, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Hungarian National Assembly Speaker Laszlo Kover on the sidelines of the 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on Tuesday.

Read also

Kiev’s education law adds fuel to the fire that stoked Donbass conflict — envoy

"We will be acting in a way that will make Ukraine be in conformity with the European values, amend that law and clear it of all discriminatory measures," Matviyenko said.

Russia cannot afford to let this law take effect in Ukraine, she remarked.

"It is a gross violation of all international documents and conventions that guarantee and require all countries should strictly observe the rights of ethnic minorities," she said.

Matviyenko recalled that Ukraine was home to millions of compatriots and that Russia today was a witness to a crackdown on the Russian language, school closures and curtailment of instruction in Russian.

Ukraine at the end of September adopted a law on education, which restricts instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities. Over years, as the law takes effect step by step, teaching in the languages of minorities will become possible only in primary school. All further education will be allowed only in the Ukrainian language. Russia is strongly critical of the Ukrainian law on education, which violates international human rights agreements to which Kiev is a signatory.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria
2
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
3
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
4
Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visit
5
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
6
Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup
7
Russia denounces North Korea’s actions to develop nuclear program
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама