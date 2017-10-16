Back to Main page
Russian top diplomat slams Pyongyang’s violation of UN resolutions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 11:50 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat says the United States has demonstrated to North Korea its unreliability in negotiations by its decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal

© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. North Korea is posing a challenge as it violates the UN Security Council’s resolutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during the Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

"I do not justify North Korea," Lavrov told a panel discussion "Global Politics and Its Agenda: How to Protect the World."

"Pyongyang is acting in a provocative manner, seriously violating all the UN Security Council’s resolutions."

The United States has demonstrated to North Korea its unreliability in negotiations by its decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, the top diplomat added.

"The US is rejecting dialogue at this stage and indicates by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal that agreements are worth nothing," he noted. "How can one now anticipate North Korea to be interested in talks?"

"The US immediately introduces sanctions without any knowledge of the situation, but North Korea will not work under such terms as it will consider the US incapable of reaching agreements," the top diplomat added.

At the same time, he stressed that he is not trying to justify North Korea. "Pyongyang is acting in a provocative way and is seriously violating all UN Security Council resolutions," he specified.

