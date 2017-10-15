Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Another law may be passed to respond to US’ sanctions - Russian senior diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 15, 23:57 UTC+3

"It doesn’t matter how our response actions would be shaped, what matters is our determination not to leave the United States’ inadmissible actions unanswered," Sergei Ryabkov stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to respond to the United States’ inadmissible actions and may pass a new law or amend the existing legislation in response to the US’s sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Sunday.

"Naturally, the arsenal of our response measures include legislation improvement, either in a format of a separate law or through amending the existing legislative acts to respond to the demonstrative and inadmissible measures of pressure on our journalists and companies that due to some reasons may irritate the American ‘advocates of the freedom of speech,’" he said. "So, I don’t rule out a separate legislative act or amendments to the existing laws might be passed."

"It doesn’t matter how our response actions would be shaped, what matters is our determination not to leave the United States’ inadmissible actions unanswered," he stressed. "We have repeatedly said that we will respond to the US sanction measures against us and such response can be either tit-for-tat or not."

Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) International Affairs Committee, said on Thursday Moscow may respond to Washington’s anti-Russian sanctions both at the diplomatic and legislative levels. "After ordering to cut the number of staff members of the US diplomatic mission in Russia for parity, Russia reserves the right to take other retaliatory measures," he said, adding that legislative moves to impose response measures would be logical.

On Saturday, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin confirmed that the State Duma was looking at initiating a bill responding to the US’ anti-Russian sanctions. However, in his words, it is too early to go into details.

In late July, the US Congress approved a bill toughening unilateral sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The document commits to law the anti-Russian restrictive measures adopted by the previous US administration in the form of executive decrees of former President Barack Obama.

In September, the United States closed three Russian diplomatic facilities in its territory, including the consulate general in San Francisco. These premises were subject to searches.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Moscow calls on Washington ‘not to fix what if not broke’ in Iran nuclear deal
3
Kremlin warns US quitting Iranian nuclear deal may have rather negative consequences
4
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
5
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
6
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама