Russia will implement its liabilities under Paris climate accord, Putin pledges

SOCHI, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged that Moscow will fulfil its liabilities under the Paris climate agreement.

"Russia supports the agreements [reached in Paris] and has undertaken rather strict liabilities on emissions cuts and will implement these agreements," Putin said on Sunday at a meeting with participants in the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

"Let us hope it will bring about positive results," he said, adding that there is a theory that not much depends of the humankind from the point of view of climate change. "But I believe theories aside, if we see that the situation is changing for the worse we must at least take effort to slow down this process and change the situation for the better," he stressed.

He said he had kept a close eye on the situation in Latin American countries that had been hit by natural calamities in the recent time. "We offer our sympathies and, by the way, we are always ready to help. We have a very efficient emergencies ministry," he noted.