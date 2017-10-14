Putin says erosion of international law, of interstate dialogue culture poses threat

Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin branded as threats the erosion of international legislation and of the culture of interstate dialogue, he said on Saturday opening the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in St. Petersburg.
"Around the world, parliaments as mouthpieces of the people’s will, play a milestone, major and sometimes leading role in working out the union’s national models and certainly, in seeking proper solutions to current threats and challenges which are common for all of us," Putin said.
"Among them are erosion of the international legislation and also of the very culture of interstate dialogue," he added.