Russia hopes US refusal to recertify Iran nuclear deal will not impact JCPOA realization

Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expertSociety & Culture October 13, 19:17
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rightsSociety & Culture October 13, 18:01
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chiefSport October 13, 17:52
Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders in Syria since early OctoberMilitary & Defense October 13, 17:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump’s refusal to recertify Iranian nuclear deal will have no adverse impacts on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"We took with regret the US president’s refusal to recertify the Iran nuclear deal. However we consider it as an element of domestic political controversy within the framework of the United States’ national legislation. We hope this step will have no adverse impacts on the implementation of the deal but it is obvious that it runs counter to the spirit and the letter of the JCPOA," the ministry said.