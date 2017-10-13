Russia hopes US refusal to recertify Iran nuclear deal will not impact JCPOA realization

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump’s refusal to recertify Iranian nuclear deal will have no adverse impacts on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We took with regret the US president’s refusal to recertify the Iran nuclear deal. However we consider it as an element of domestic political controversy within the framework of the United States’ national legislation. We hope this step will have no adverse impacts on the implementation of the deal but it is obvious that it runs counter to the spirit and the letter of the JCPOA," the ministry said.