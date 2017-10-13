Kremlin warns US quitting Iranian nuclear deal may have rather negative consequences

VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. The US' possible quitting the deal on settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem will have rather negative consequences as it would harm the atmosphere of security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in a comment on Washington's possible quitting the nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Such actions undoubtedly will affect the atmosphere of predictability, security, stability and non-proliferation in the world; they may affect the situation around the Iranian nuclear dossier," he said, adding Tehran had announced it was ready to quit the agreement if the US does so.

"These possible actions by the American side would have very and very negative consequences," the Kremlin's representative said. Russia, he said, would continue insisting on the position, which President Vladimir Putin had voiced many times - it is necessary "to provide the regime of settlement of the Iranian nuclear dossier and the regime, which would allow preventing spread of nuclear weapons."

Situation around the deal

The Washington Post wrote on Thursday that Trump was expected to announce this week that he would "decertify" the Iran nuclear deal saying it does not meet the US national interests.

Iran and the P5+1 group of international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, France and Germany) signed a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in July 2015 in Vienna. Under the deal, which started being implemented in January 2016, Iran undertakes to limit its nuclear activities and allow transparent international control of its nuclear program. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will monitor nuclear facilities in Iran for the next 25 years.

In exchange, UN, US and European Union sanctions were to be gradually taken off Iran. The arms embargo imposed, by the UN Security Council, will remain in force for five years, the ban on supplying ballistic missile technologies to Iran - for eight years. If Iran violates any points of the agreement, sanctions against it will be renewed.