US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministry

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The US denial of visas to a delegation of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff for a trip to the United Nations headquarters makes one think that Washington had made a decision not to let them take part in the briefing on strategic stability threats, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"The sad regularity of such disruptions makes one think that they are not accidental," Zakharova said. "Now, they seem to have decided that Russian experts should not attend the briefing held at the UN on strategic stability threatened by the US global anti-missile defense system, which is not at all defensive," she said.