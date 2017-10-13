Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UN

VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. The non-issuance of US visas to members of the Russian General Staff delegation planning to visit the UN headquarters is unacceptable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The United Nations is the key word," he said. "Definitely, the US authorities bear a special responsibility as the US is the country where the United Nations headquarters are located," Peskov added.

"In this case we are very much concerned over the situation and consider it as unacceptable," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

The US authorities failed to issue visas to members of the Russian General Staff delegation headed by General Staff Advisor Andrei Tretyak, thus preventing them from taking part in a United Nations event in New York, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said at a briefing on missile defense, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly First Committee’s meeting.