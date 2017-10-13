Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UN

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 14:59 UTC+3

The US authorities failed to issue visas to members of the Russian General Staff delegation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. The non-issuance of US visas to members of the Russian General Staff delegation planning to visit the UN headquarters is unacceptable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
Lt. Gen. Andrey Tretyak, an advisor to the chief of the Russian General Staff

US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN event

"The United Nations is the key word," he said. "Definitely, the US authorities bear a special responsibility as the US is the country where the United Nations headquarters are located," Peskov added.

"In this case we are very much concerned over the situation and consider it as unacceptable," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

The US authorities failed to issue visas to members of the Russian General Staff delegation headed by General Staff Advisor Andrei Tretyak, thus preventing them from taking part in a United Nations event in New York, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said at a briefing on missile defense, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly First Committee’s meeting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
2
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UN
5
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg stages in April 2018
6
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacities
7
First planes to land at new military airfield in Russia’s Baltic exclave by year-end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама