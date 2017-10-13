Back to Main page
US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN event

World
October 13, 4:05 UTC+3 UN

The US failed to issue entry visas for the entire delegation of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces

Lt. Gen. Andrey Tretyak, an advisor to the chief of the Russian General Staff

Lt. Gen. Andrey Tretyak, an advisor to the chief of the Russian General Staff

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

UN, October 13. /TASS/. The US authorities failed to issue visas to a delegation sent by the Russian General Staff to a UN event in New York, a defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Russia and China held a joint briefing on problems posed by the US missile shield on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"A delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation led by Lt. Gen. Andrey Tretyak, an advisor to the chief of the Russian General Staff, was expected to take part in this briefing. However, the host side failed to issue US entry visas for the entire delegation of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, including Lt. Gen. Tretyak," spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said.

