US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN event

US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN eventWorld October 13, 4:05
Nearly 92% of Syria freed from Islamic State — Russian Defense MinistryWorld October 13, 1:41
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian MinistryMilitary & Defense October 13, 1:40
US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department officialWorld October 12, 21:28
Amount of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches ‘inspiring’ — organizerSport October 12, 21:13
UN secretary general ‘deeply regrets’ US pulling out of UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:27
Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:11
Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop joint projects at Baikonur launch padScience & Space October 12, 18:32
Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageantSociety & Culture October 12, 18:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UN, October 13. /TASS/. The US authorities failed to issue visas to a delegation sent by the Russian General Staff to a UN event in New York, a defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
On Thursday evening, Russia and China held a joint briefing on problems posed by the US missile shield on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"A delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation led by Lt. Gen. Andrey Tretyak, an advisor to the chief of the Russian General Staff, was expected to take part in this briefing. However, the host side failed to issue US entry visas for the entire delegation of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, including Lt. Gen. Tretyak," spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said.