Russia’s relations with South Korea on the rise, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s relations with Seoul have been visibly growing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with Song Young-gil, the head of South Korea’s Northern Economic Cooperation Committee.

"Relations have been on the rise, and this was confirmed at the meeting between our presidents (Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in) on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (in Vladivostok in September)," Lavrov said.

"Inter-parliamentary contacts have been successfully developing and our lawmakers put forward the initiative of holding meetings between the heads of Eurasian parliaments, and the initiative is being already fulfilled," Lavrov said.

Two such forums have already taken place and the interest in this format is high. "I’m sure this will become a good tradition," he said.

Lavrov also voiced confidence that the committee led by Song Young-gil will help to solve economic tasks. "We will be very glad to know about your plans on our relations and talk about the situation on the Korean Peninsula," he said.