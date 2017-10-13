Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s relations with South Korea on the rise, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 17:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This was confirmed at the meeting between the Russian and South Korean leaders on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in September

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s relations with Seoul have been visibly growing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with Song Young-gil, the head of South Korea’s Northern Economic Cooperation Committee.

Read also
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in

South Korean president wants to establish friendly relations with Putin

"Relations have been on the rise, and this was confirmed at the meeting between our presidents (Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in) on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (in Vladivostok in September)," Lavrov said.

"Inter-parliamentary contacts have been successfully developing and our lawmakers put forward the initiative of holding meetings between the heads of Eurasian parliaments, and the initiative is being already fulfilled," Lavrov said.

Two such forums have already taken place and the interest in this format is high. "I’m sure this will become a good tradition," he said.

Lavrov also voiced confidence that the committee led by Song Young-gil will help to solve economic tasks. "We will be very glad to know about your plans on our relations and talk about the situation on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
2
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
3
Kremlin says ‘compensation’ to Kiev for Crimea out of question
4
Russia tries to convince South, North Korea to start talks — upper house speaker
5
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
6
Council of Europe concerned by possibility of Russia's withdrawal
7
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама