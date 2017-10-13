Back to Main page
Senate speaker praises high level of Russia-Iran relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 13:34 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

According to the Iranian parliament speaker, cooperation in the fight against terrorism is balanced and has tangible result

ST. PETERSBURG, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran maintain constructive cooperation in almost all areas, on both the bilateral and multilateral basis, and Russia appreciates these relations, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Chairman of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Ali Larijani on Friday.

Read also

Parliament speaker says Iran may quit nuclear deal if US withdraws

"We cooperate constructively in practically all areas on both the bilateral basis and in the multilateral formats. Iran is our neighbor and an important partner, and we value the high level of our relations, including within the framework of the parliamentary dialogue," the Federation Council’s press service quotes Matviyenko as saying.

For his part, Larijani stressed that the Russian-Iranian bilateral relations are developing successfully. According to the Iranian parliament speaker, cooperation in the fight against terrorism is balanced and has tangible results, including in terms of normalizing the situation in Syria.

The politicians pointed to the need for the continuation of the inter-parliamentary dialogue between the two countries, the press serviced said.

Foreign policy
