US provocative actions hamper normalization of relations with Russia — trade envoy

Top brass says US used hype over Zapad-2017 drills to deploy armored division to PolandMilitary & Defense October 12, 9:18
'Russian Knights' conduct interception skills exerciseMilitary & Defense October 12, 8:29
Unfriendly steps contradict US plans to normalize relations with Russia — ambassadorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 7:21
Russian banking system’s profits expected to near $17.29 billion in 2017 - Central BankBusiness & Economy October 12, 5:07
More Russian banks may undergo financial rehabilitation - Central Bank officialBusiness & Economy October 12, 4:58
Russian flags removed from Russian trade mission in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 4:21
Flags removed from Russian consulate in San Francisco by US authorities - State DepartmentWorld October 12, 4:15
Russian upper house speaker refutes rumors of her possible nomination as PM candidateRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 3:54
Putin will meet with German businessmenRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 2:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. Removal of flags from the seized Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States is an illegal, provocative and unfriendly step made by those US officials who seek to hamper normalization of bilateral relations, Russia’s Trade Representative to the United States Alexander Stadnik told TASS on Wednesday.
"These are absolutely illegal, absolutely provocative and absolutely unfriendly actions of those who seek to hamper restoration of normal relations. They touched our national symbols with their hands," he said.
"Our opinion is utterly simple: the flags must be on their due places," he stressed.
Russia’s embassy in the United States said earlier it had lodged a protest to the US side over removal of flags from the seized Russian diplomatic facilities in San Francisco and the trade mission in Washington, and demanded the flags be immediately placed back.
On September 2, the US authorities shut down the Russian trade mission in Washington, DC and its branch in New York City. Besides, they demanded that the Consulate General in San Francisco should be closed and the consul general’s residence emptied. The US set a deadline of October 1 for diplomats from the consulate general in San Francisco to pack their belongings.
The US Administration says that the facilities have been stripped of diplomatic immunity. Nonetheless, they are still Russia’s state property, except the trade mission’s office in New York City leased by Moscow.
These facilities have been actually taken under control of the Diplomatic Security Service, a law enforcement and security arm of the US Department of State.