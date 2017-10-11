Back to Main page
US-led coalition destroying anything but IS in Syria, Russia's top diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 11, 15:05 UTC+3 SOCHI

Sergey Lavrov fears US may be using the coalition’s actions as a pretext for destroying Syria and prolonging the hostilities in the country

SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. The US-led coalition operating in Syria is destroying anything except for the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) in the country, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said at the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"As an example, I would like to cite the US-led coalition, which, in reality, is systematically destroying anything but ISIL [former name of IS - TASS]. Thousands of Syrian citizens, not only men but also women and children in the Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces, have become victims of US airstrikes. The American coalition is systematically destroying the economic infrastructure, so we will strongly demand that it this coalition is disbanded," he said.

Read also

US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense Ministry

It is obvious that the US uses the coalition’s actions as a pretext for destroying Syria and prolonging the hostilities in the country for as long as possible, the minister noted.

During the talks, Muallem also referred to the Kurdish issue.

"Today, the Kurds are actually competing with the Syrian army for control over the oil-bearing areas. They are well aware of the fact that Syria will not let anyone violate its state sovereignty under any circumstances. At the moment they are apparently intoxicated with US aid and support. However, it is must be understood that this aid will not last forever," Muallem said. He also noted that throughout the entire history of the Kurdish problem that has existed for more than one hundred years, the Kurds have never had a major power as their reliable ally.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
