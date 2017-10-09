Back to Main page
Russian, Tajik senior diplomats discuss security in Central Asia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 19:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin met on Monday with Tajik counterpart Makhmadsharif Khakdod

MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin met on Monday with Tajik counterpart Makhmadsharif Khakdod to discuss cooperation of the two countries and security in Central Asia, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including contacts between the foreign ministries and plans for educational and cultural events. Special focus was on regional ties and issues of updating trade-economic relations," the ministry added.

It said the two diplomats also discussed regional security in Central Asia.

