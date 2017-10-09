Back to Main page
Russia, Luxembourg premiers to discuss trade, humanitarian ties in mid-October

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 18:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet in Moscow on October 17 with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel

MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet in Moscow on October 17 with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to discuss trade and economic relations, the press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

"At their talks, Medvedev and Bettel will also look into prospects for the development of Russia-Luxembourg relations in the cultural and humanitarian sectors," the press service said.

The two prime ministers will also take part in the Open Innovations Forum due at Skolkovo Technology Park outside Moscow on October 16-18. They are also expected to address a plenary session of the forum on October 17.

Over 15,000 attendees from more than 90 countries are expected to participate in the Forum.

Topics
Foreign policy
