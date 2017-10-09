Russia, Luxembourg premiers to discuss trade, humanitarian ties in mid-October

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 20:27
Elysee Palace confirms Macron’s plans to visit Russia in 2018World October 09, 19:24
Bolshoi and Met Opera to stage three performances with Anna Netrebko in star roleSociety & Culture October 09, 19:18
Macron may visit Russia before SPIEF-2018World October 09, 18:20
50 years on: Remembering Che GuevaraSociety & Culture October 09, 18:13
Russia’s Hermitage Museum, UNESCO agree to safeguard cultural valuables in war zonesSociety & Culture October 09, 18:01
IOC retests 254 doping samples of Russian athletes from 2010 Winter OlympicsSport October 09, 17:38
Disabled Russian fan who penned letter to national team gets football-related jobSport October 09, 17:16
Putin to meet with representatives of German businesses on October 12Business & Economy October 09, 17:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet in Moscow on October 17 with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to discuss trade and economic relations, the press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.
"At their talks, Medvedev and Bettel will also look into prospects for the development of Russia-Luxembourg relations in the cultural and humanitarian sectors," the press service said.
The two prime ministers will also take part in the Open Innovations Forum due at Skolkovo Technology Park outside Moscow on October 16-18. They are also expected to address a plenary session of the forum on October 17.
Over 15,000 attendees from more than 90 countries are expected to participate in the Forum.