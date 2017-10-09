Back to Main page
CIS top diplomats to discuss military, humanitarian cooperation in Sochi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 15:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States will meet in Sochi on October 10

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will consider cooperation in the military and humanitarian spheres at the next meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the ministry, the agenda of the meeting includes 18 issues covering a wide range of areas of cooperation within the CIS. "The foreign ministers will discuss practical measures to further expand multifaceted cooperation in the Commonwealth space and exchange views on pressing international issues," the statement said.

"The agenda of the meeting also includes cooperation in the military sphere, in particular, the draft guidelines to adapt the joint air defense system of the CIS member-countries to aerospace defense tasks," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "It is expected to approve the decision on the draft agreement between the Russian government and the Commonwealth of Independent States on the conditions for the presence of the Office for the Coordination of the Fight against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crime on the Territory of CIS member-states in Russia."

In addition to that, the participants in the meeting are expect to agree a number of documents aimed at deepening humanitarian cooperation, including draft decisions on declaring 2019 the Year of the Book and 2020 - the Year of the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

"It is also planned to make a number of organizational decisions," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

