Russian top brass warns terrorist threat rising along CIS southern borders

Military & Defense
September 12, 14:37 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The committee of Chiefs of Staff of CIS member States has held a meeting in Bishkek

© Anatoliy Medved/TASS

Read also

Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countries

BISHKEK, September 12. /TASS/. The terrorist threat is growing on the southern borders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Sergey Istrakov said on Tuesday.

"It must be pointed out that the analysis of the current challenges and threats to the CIS’ safety clearly shows that the terrorist threat persists, and on the CIS’ southern borders it is even growing," he emphasized after the meeting of the committee of Chiefs of Staff of CIS member States on Tuesday in Bishkek.

This is the first time the committee’s meeting has taken place in Kyrgyzstan. Eleven documents aimed at strengthening military cooperation were signed as a result of the meeting. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan participated in the committee’s work.

