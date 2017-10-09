US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal may trigger negative consequences — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Washington’s possible withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal will certainly lead to negative consequences, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the reports that the United States may dump the agreement.

"President (Vladimir) Putin has repeatedly stressed the importance of the agreements on the Iranian nuclear dossier. No doubt, the withdrawal of any country from this deal, and moreover, such a key country as the United States, will definitely have negative consequences," Peskov said.

"In what degree, how and in what timeframe - one may only try to analyze, and we are doing this right now," he said.