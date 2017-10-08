US’ pressure on RT channel pushes Russia for reciprocal measures - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The pressure from the US authorities on the RT television channel pushes Russia to using reciprocal measures against the US media, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in an interview with a weekly program on the NTV channel on Sunday.

"It is a special case, where against our channel is used the entire system, including the administrative resource, including propaganda on the US territory. <…> Thus, in response to anything undertaken against Russian reporters and the RT channel in the US, since we qualify this as limitation of activity, we shall be able to use similar measures against the US reporters and the US media here, in Russia," she said.

"We do not see difference in whether those are state media, financed via a small chain of the American state authorities, or private media - no difference to us," she added.

Russia has never used legislation against foreign correspondents with the purpose of pushing, censorship or political influence, she added. "It has never happened in modern Russia, even in most complicated moments.".