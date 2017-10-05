Back to Main page
RT slams removal from premium YouTube package as move to oust it from US market

Society & Culture
October 05, 13:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The decision to remove Russia’s RT TV channel from the package of premium YouTube video inventory is an attempt to push it out of the US market, RT says

© Zurab Javakhadze/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The decision to remove Russia’s RT TV channel from the package of premium YouTube video inventory is an attempt to push it out of the US market and testifies to unprecedented political pressure, RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Kirill Karnovich-Valua said.

Read also
Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova

Zakharova: US began campaign not only against RT, but also against TASS and Russian papers

"This speaks to the unprecedented political pressure increasingly applied to all RT partners and relationships in a concerted effort to push our channel out of the US market entirely, and by any means possible," he said in a statement posted on the RT website.

He added that the network had not been notified about the decision, while US media outlets were informed about it. "Such internal info appears to have been leaked to the US media by Google," he has been quoted as saying.

RT had been Google’s premium partner since 2010. Bloomberg earlier reported that the TV channel had been removed from the package of premium YouTube video inventory in the US called Google Preferred.

