Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin discusses initiative on deploying UN mission in Donbass with Finnish president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 16:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The presidents also discussed Russian-Finnish relations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s initiative on the deployment of a United Nations mission in Donbass was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

Read also

Putin calls to discuss Russia's initiative on UN mission in Donbass

"The sides exchanges view on the international and regional agenda and Putin informed Niinisto about Russia’s initiative on the establishment of a United Nations mission to ensure protection of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to southeast Ukraine," the press service said. "The two leaders also discussed issues of strengthening stability and security in the Baltic Sea and cooperation in the Arctic in the context of Finland’s presidency in the Arctic Council in 2017-2019."

"The presidents also touched upon issues of Russian-Finnish relations, including cooperation in the trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres," the press service added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of Russia's MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter
2
US al-Tanf base used by IS groups for attacks against Syria — Defense Ministry
3
Moscow hopes Greece’s decision to extradite Russian citizen to US is not final
4
Defense Ministry refutes reports about downed Russian helicopter in Syria
5
Russian lawmaker slams Trump’s statements on Iran as 'provocative'
6
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev welcomes decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to ICAN
7
Kremlin blasts Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration bill as 'unacceptable'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама