Putin discusses initiative on deploying UN mission in Donbass with Finnish president

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s initiative on the deployment of a United Nations mission in Donbass was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The sides exchanges view on the international and regional agenda and Putin informed Niinisto about Russia’s initiative on the establishment of a United Nations mission to ensure protection of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to southeast Ukraine," the press service said. "The two leaders also discussed issues of strengthening stability and security in the Baltic Sea and cooperation in the Arctic in the context of Finland’s presidency in the Arctic Council in 2017-2019."

"The presidents also touched upon issues of Russian-Finnish relations, including cooperation in the trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres," the press service added.