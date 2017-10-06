Back to Main page
Russia and Saudi Arabia preparing over ten bilateral documents

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 14:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and Saudi Arabia are preparing over ten new bilateral documents, including an agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are preparing over ten new bilateral documents, including an agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments, according to the materials for the meeting between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

"In order to provide a legal basis for attracting Saudi capital to the Russian economy, work is currently underway on the text of a draft agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the materials said. "At the stage of consideration, the Saudis have 11 projects of bilateral legal documents, including areas of transport, education, protection of classified information, justice, fighting crime and drugs," the press release said.

