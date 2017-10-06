Back to Main page
Russia to support Kazakhstan’s presidency of the UN Security Council — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 11:54 UTC+3 ASTANA

Russia will support Kazakhstan’s presidency of the UN Security Council in January

ASTANA, October 6. /TASS/. Russia will support Kazakhstan’s presidency of the UN Security Council in January and promote the implementation of its program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abrakhmanov on Friday.

Read also
Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev

Kazakh leader hopes Russia, US find joint solution to combat terrorism at G20 summit

"We are looking forward to Kazakhstan’s presidency of the UN Security Council in January," he said. "Our Kazakh friends already have certain plans for their January program and we will be actively promoting its full implementation."

Lavrov described Kazakhstan as a very active member of the UN Security Council and a very constructive participant in all discussions, invariably determined to seek common approaches and produce consensus solutions that will certainly be implemented."

Lavrov recalled that Kazakhstan chaired a number of UN Security Council committees for struggle against Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (both outlawed in Russia as terrorist organizations) and against Taliban’s terrorist activities and performed these functions very effectively at the highest level, which was confirmed by the international community when Krasnodar just recently hosted a 75-nation conference on the struggle against terrorism and extremism."

Lavrov said that Kazakhstan sought to achieve mutually acceptable solutions on other tracks, such as Afghanistan and the Middle East settlement in a broad sense, broader than the Syrian crisis, and the Palestinian-Israeli problems.

