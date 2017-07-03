Russia, US should find solution in fight against terror at G20 summit — Kazakh president

Russia, US should find solution in fight against terror at G20 summit — Kazakh presidentWorld July 03, 9:47
Russia expects 'adequate decisions' on its PACE powers — senate speakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 9:23
World Champs Germany clinch 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup trophy after 1-0 win over ChileSport July 02, 23:50
Death toll from bus accident in Tatarstan rises to 14Society & Culture July 02, 12:37
At least 10 dead as bus collides with truck in Russia’s Volga areaWorld July 02, 5:01
Russia’s Povetkin wins WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titlesSport July 02, 2:00
Mexico coach expects Russian-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup to be greatSport July 02, 0:19
Russia to match level set by Confederations Cup at FIFA World Cup — deputy prime ministerSport July 02, 0:16
Putin signs amendments to Moscow housing renovation billSociety & Culture July 01, 23:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump should find a common solution concerning combatting terrorism, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Monday at a meeting with the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in that country.
"I personally pin high hopes on the meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the G20 summit," Nazarbayev said.
He added that the two presidents are expected to find common ground to step up efforts to fight against this common challenge, namely, terrorism.
The G20 summit will be held in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8.