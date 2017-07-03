Russia, US should find solution in fight against terror at G20 summit — Kazakh president

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump should find a common solution concerning combatting terrorism, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Monday at a meeting with the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in that country.

"I personally pin high hopes on the meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the G20 summit," Nazarbayev said.

He added that the two presidents are expected to find common ground to step up efforts to fight against this common challenge, namely, terrorism.

The G20 summit will be held in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8.