Russia, US should find solution in fight against terror at G20 summit — Kazakh president

World
July 03, 9:47 UTC+3 ASTANA

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said he pins high hopes on the meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the G20 summit

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov assures Hamburg meeting between Putin, Trump will clarify Russian-US ties

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump should find a common solution concerning combatting terrorism, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Monday at a meeting with the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in that country.

"I personally pin high hopes on the meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the G20 summit," Nazarbayev said.

He added that the two presidents are expected to find common ground to step up efforts to fight against this common challenge, namely, terrorism.

The G20 summit will be held in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8.

Реклама
