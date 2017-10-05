Back to Main page
Russian, Saudi leaders discuss situation in Middle East — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 17:29 UTC+3

Russia supports Saudi Arabia in its efforts to unite Syrian opposition, Lavrov said

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud discussed on Thursday the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf zone and the Middle East settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks.

"The Russian president and the Saudi king had an in-depth exchange of opinions on most important aspects of the situation in the Middle East and in North Africa. Special accent was put on Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, the situation in the Persian Gulf and in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," Lavrov said.

Russia supports Saudi Arabia in its efforts to unite Syrian opposition, he went on.  "Russia welcomes efforts being exerted by Saudi Arabia for the sake of uniting the Syrian opposition with the aim to consolidate it on a constructive platform for talks with the government on the basis of the UN Security Council’s resolution 2254," Lavrov said.

"They (leaders) stressed the need for prompt settlement of crises by peaceful, political means… In this context King Salman appreciated efforts being exerted for the sake of a settlement in Syria within the framework of the Astana format," Lavrov said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia share the understanding of priority of fight against terrorism in dealing with Middle East region’s problems, he went on. 

"In considering all problems of that region, a common understanding was shown once again that a resolute fight against terrorism has a priority," he said. "Initiatives that the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia advance in the UN and on the international arena on the whole are aimed at this," he added.

"And of course it is clear that fight against terrorism implies resolute action against extremist ideology," the senior diplomat went on. "We familiarized our Saudi colleagues with corresponding approaches that are now considered at the UN Security Council. We expect that the Group of Strategic Vision ‘Russia-Islamic world’ set up between Russia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will continue making its contribution to these efforts".

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
