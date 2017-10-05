Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 16:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

King Salman’s meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled for October 6

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Kadobnov/Pool Photo via AP

Read also

Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-up

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The State Banquet on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has completed the official part of the talks between the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, the Russian president and the Saudi king held closed-door talks in the Grand Kremlin Palace, after which they were joined by the members of their delegations. The result of the negotiations was the signing of fifteen joint documents.

The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to comment on the negotiations after the State Banquet.

The Saudi king’s visit will end on October 8.

King Salman’s meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled for October 6.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systems
2
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king
4
Russia’s air force ready to halt IS actions in Syria
5
Press Review: Saudi King’s first visit to Russia and Washington's plans for Donbass
6
Russia’s new mine-clearing hardware gets high praise in Syria
7
Croatian president to visit Russia on October 18
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама