Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king

Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi kingRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:51
Saudi Aramco mulls investing in Russian LNG producersBusiness & Economy October 05, 16:40
Croatian president to visit Russia on October 18Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:38
Russian lawmaker slams Canada’s Magnitsky Act as undermining international lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:06
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systemsMilitary & Defense October 05, 16:02
Putin appoints Yevgeny Ivanov Russian Deputy Foreign MinisterRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 15:55
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 05, 15:51
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense October 05, 15:45
Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-upWorld October 05, 15:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The State Banquet on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has completed the official part of the talks between the two leaders.
Earlier in the day, the Russian president and the Saudi king held closed-door talks in the Grand Kremlin Palace, after which they were joined by the members of their delegations. The result of the negotiations was the signing of fifteen joint documents.
The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to comment on the negotiations after the State Banquet.
The Saudi king’s visit will end on October 8.
King Salman’s meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled for October 6.