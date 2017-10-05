Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The State Banquet on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has completed the official part of the talks between the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, the Russian president and the Saudi king held closed-door talks in the Grand Kremlin Palace, after which they were joined by the members of their delegations. The result of the negotiations was the signing of fifteen joint documents.

The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to comment on the negotiations after the State Banquet.

The Saudi king’s visit will end on October 8.

King Salman’s meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled for October 6.