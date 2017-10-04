Back to Main page
Putin: Moscow-Washington ties are hostage to US internal affairs

October 04, 16:47 UTC+3

Russia and the United State remain in close contact over Syria, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Washington have become hostage to the internal political situation in the United States, but Russia patiently waits for the process to end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

When asked by the moderator about the current state of Russian-US relations, Putin said, "How are our interstate relations developing? They have become hostage to the internal political situation in the United States. I have been speaking lots of times about this."

Read also

Putin highlights Russia’s strong point as never stooping to double dealing

"Separately, they use the Russian-US relations to solve US internal problems," he added. "Well, we are patiently waiting when this process in the US’ domestic policy will come to an end."

The Russian president is convinced that fundamental mutual interests of Russia and the US (namely non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons, prevention of cybercrime, the energy policy, cooperation in solving global crises and the war on terror) will change the Russian-US relationship for the better.

Speaking about personal relations with US President Donald Trump, Putin pointed out that there were no such relations since he and Trump had met once at the G20 summit on Hamburg and had had some phone conversations, in particular on Syria.

Russia and the United State remain in close contact over Syria, but certain difficulties exist, Putin emphasized.

"By the way, we and Americans cooperate in very many fields, not without problems of course, not without certain divisions, but we manage to find common stances," the Russian president said. "I am very pleased with the fact we can work out some mutual solutions.".

