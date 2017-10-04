Putin highlights Russia’s strong point as never stooping to double dealing

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow never indulges in double dealing in relations with other countries and this is precisely the reason why foreign partners prefer to cooperate with Russia.

"I will tell you this. You may believe me or not, or you may go and ask our partners. It is our advantage we never indulge in double dealing in relations with anybody. We are always honest in relations with our partners and openly explain our position," Putin told the international energy effectiveness forum Russian Energy Week.

"If we disagree with something, we say so outright and outline our position. We also say that we do keep partners’ position in mind and respect it, but that we will opt for this or that mode of action," Putin said.

In his opinion "in this respect we have a tremendous advantage, because we are predictable, unlike many other countries."

"It is this feature, and not our military potential, that attracts our partners to the development of relations with Russia," Putin said. "Naturally, the military potential and economic capabilities do play a very important role, sometimes the decisive one. But our growing defense and security capabilities and the potential of our defense-industrial complex are not the only things that matter. Traditionally we sell large amounts of weapons to markets in the Middle East, because we have very friendly old-time relations with many countries of the region. But we also develop economic cooperation with them," Putin said.

The "shocks" of the 1990s

Putin considers the problem of great income disparity between the rich and the poor as not a political error but a trend that appeared after the "shocks" of the 1990s. "This is not just a mistake, but more of a tendency in development of the Russian economy and the social sphere," he said.

"This tendency is not good, by the way, and it appeared at the beginning of the 1990s, since abolishment of the Soviet social system and development of market relations that were linked to the ‘shocking therapy,’" the president added. "That’s where it evolved gradually," Putin said.

"This is a real problem that we definitely should address," he admitted.

Relations with Middle East countries

Lately, Russia’s trade with the Middle Eastern countries has been growing even despite the economic problems we encountered two or three years ago. In 2016 the trade turnover was up 12.5%, and in the first six months of 2017, as significantly.

"Trade is rather diversified. We do business with these countries [in the Middle East] that produce energy resources, so machinery, equipment and high-tech products account for a significant amount in our trading relations," Putin said.

"Currently, at a time when in the context of short-sighted policies by some countries we had to take counter-measures against sanctions imposed on us the market of farm produce has opened up to many countries in the Middle East and they eagerly used that opportunity and have been developing cooperation with us in the field of agriculture," Putin said.

"We look into the future of Russian-Saudi relations and relations with other countries in the region with confidence," Putin said. On the list of partners he mentioned Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Turkey, Syria and Iran.

"They [relations] are balanced and this will help us build them up in the future," Putin said.

He believes it is only natural that various countries conduct their own independent policies.

"When we build relations with this or that country, we keep that in mind. We do make allowances for this circumstance, but is not a hindrance to us in developing relations with these states," Putin said. He recalled that in the Soviet era the opportunities for cooperation were rather limited due to various "ideological stereotypes and Soviet ideological dogmas."

"There is nothing of the sort these days. We are open to cooperation and our partners can see that," Putin said.