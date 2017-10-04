Back to Main page
Putin may discuss military cooperation at talks with Maduro, Saudi king

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 13:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin may discuss military and technical cooperation at his talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss military and technical cooperation at his talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[They will discuss] a whole range of bilateral relations that certainly include military and technical cooperation. These are full-fledged Russian-Venezuelan talks," Peskov said commenting on the meeting between Putin and Maduro due later on Wednesday.

He added that this issue may be also on the agenda of Thursday’s talks with the Saudi Arabian King, who will pay a four-day official visit to Russia.

Maduro earlier on Wednesday expressed confidence that Russia would continue providing support for Venezuela in the military and technical field. He noted that cooperation with Russia made Venezuela’s armed forces "three times stronger over the past 15 years.".

Foreign policy
