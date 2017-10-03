Back to Main page
Russia condemns 'atrocious' terror attack in Damascus

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 23:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We resolutely condemn this atrocious crime," the ministry said

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia resolutely condemns the terror attack in Damascus and calls on all countries to continue uncompromising war on the terrorism threat, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday following Monday’s terror attack in Damascus.

"We resolutely condemn this atrocious crime," the ministry said. "We offer our deep condolences to the families of those killed and wish soonest recovery to those wounded."

"We are extremely worried over stepped-up extremists’ attempts to hamper processes of ceasefire consolidation, normalization of the situation in Syria, humanitarian deliveries to the population, reconstruction of basic civil infrastructure facilities in Syria," the ministry said.

The ministry pledged that Moscow will continue its resolute fight against manifestations of terrorism in Syria in coordination with Damascus. "We urge all international partners to demonstrate the most serious attitude to the threat of terrorism and radicalism in the Middle East, to conduct joint uncompromising fight against this universal evil on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter," the ministry stressed.

According to Al Jazeera television channel, at least 17 people were killed in a terror attack in Damascus on Monday. According to the Syrian interior ministry, an armed group attacked a police station in Damascus’ southern suburb of Meydan. Law enforcers opened gunfire at the attackers but one of them blew himself up at the entrance to the building. Another suicide bomber got inside and activated his bomb.

